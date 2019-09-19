Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

