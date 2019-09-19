Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,500 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,042. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

