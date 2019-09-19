Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 179,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,300 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 236,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,704. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

