Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,212. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

