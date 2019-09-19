Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 99,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 111,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 452,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

LOMA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 6,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Santander upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.