Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPX by 81.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 917,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX by 15.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 869,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 116,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

