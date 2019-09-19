Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.20 Million Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $36.96.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

