Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 9,887 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,159.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $123,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,048,613. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

eHealth stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,854. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

