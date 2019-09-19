Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 208.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Career Education worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Career Education by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,860. Career Education Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,114 shares of company stock worth $1,458,349 in the last three months. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

