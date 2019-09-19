Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cognex by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 846,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 811,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 518,420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cognex by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 504,116 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 903,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 487,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,114,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,313,000 after acquiring an additional 367,227 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 206,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

