Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $266.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.60 million and the highest is $269.80 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $240.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,006 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $174,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,396. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 274,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

