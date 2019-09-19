PointState Capital LP Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 629.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $230,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,437. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.69. 1,383,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,042. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

