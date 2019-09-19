PointState Capital LP Has $29.80 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

PointState Capital LP trimmed its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,626 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up 0.6% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Spotify were worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth about $138,392,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth about $134,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spotify by 905.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,038,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Spotify by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

SPOT traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 2,190,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,464. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $185.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

