PointState Capital LP Invests $2.51 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 535,111 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,111. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

