PointState Capital LP Invests $5.11 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $254,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 337.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 791,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,814,000 after purchasing an additional 752,801 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $49,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. 1,787,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,687. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

