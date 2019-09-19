PointState Capital LP Purchases 19,668 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 2,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP stock remained flat at $$135.00 during trading on Thursday. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WP shares. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.