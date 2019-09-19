PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,332,300 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,332,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,046,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.41% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last 90 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

