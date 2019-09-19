Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 85,000 Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $139,532,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 54.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $73,433,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $29,776,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 on Thursday. 206,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Array Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

