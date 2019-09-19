Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.87% of Aerohive Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerohive Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aerohive Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerohive Networks by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 510,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aerohive Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Aerohive Networks by 114.0% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,028,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 548,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

Shares of Aerohive Networks stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading hours on Thursday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.