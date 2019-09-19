Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.21% of Mastech Digital worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102. Mastech Digital Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

