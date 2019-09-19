Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Osisko gold royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $697,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 268,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 20,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,902. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.03.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.