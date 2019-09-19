Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $204.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.