Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,104 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,198. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

