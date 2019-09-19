Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $81.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

