Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 520,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 146.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 370,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $52.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

