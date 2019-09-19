Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.92. 24,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.15 and a 200 day moving average of $381.81. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $431.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.