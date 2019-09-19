Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 481,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,430,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.59. 106,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

