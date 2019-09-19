Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

