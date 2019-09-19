Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,263 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,406,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. 87,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $3,514,566. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

