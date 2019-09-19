Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 902 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 10.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,559. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

