Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NVDA traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,408. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,727 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

