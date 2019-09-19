Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $302.42. 72,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.27.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

