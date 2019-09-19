Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

