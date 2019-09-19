Profund Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 738.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 166,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,719. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

