ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 259.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.24% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.