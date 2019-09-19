ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.63

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and traded as low as $59.62. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 1,161 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

