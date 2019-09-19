Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 5,113 Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 711.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 17.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 209,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Numen Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $13,764,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,715. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

