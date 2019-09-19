Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $279,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 688,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 672,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,378. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.