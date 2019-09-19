Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 6,750 Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 3,036,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,199 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,425,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,289,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

