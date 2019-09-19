Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 759 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $903,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

CLX traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 540,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,179. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

