Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $197.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.03 and a twelve month high of $218.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

