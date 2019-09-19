Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,860 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Triumph Group worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 137,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

