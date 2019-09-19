Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 3,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,890. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

