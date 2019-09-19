Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 154,610 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Amc Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Amc Networks stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $68.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.