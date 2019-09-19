Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Berry Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $90,090,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 23,771,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 5,182,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $7,110,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,396,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,890,000 after buying an additional 524,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 325,111 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

