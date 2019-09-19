Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Trueblue worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trueblue by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Trueblue by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,923,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 471,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trueblue by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 90,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trueblue by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 160,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trueblue by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 67,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 43,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,578. The company has a market capitalization of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.