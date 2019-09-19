Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

