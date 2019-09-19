Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,115 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,259 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,694 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,495 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 119,812 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,732 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 9,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $176,319.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 209,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

