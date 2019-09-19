Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 320.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.98. 1,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,403. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

