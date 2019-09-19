PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.62

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 1867824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

